Kremlin Says No Advance In Moscow-Kiev Talks, Notes Kiev's Desire To Withdraw From Process

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Says No Advance in Moscow-Kiev Talks, Notes Kiev's Desire to Withdraw From Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) There is no progress in the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow recording messages about Kiev's desire to withdraw from the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is still hardly possible to state any dynamics on the negotiation track, rather the opposite ...

And the inconsistency of the Ukrainian side has also been repeatedly stated by us at various levels. They change their position every day, but such statements are more and more often heard from Kiev. Yes, we record it too," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Kiev's plans to withdraw from the talks.

The spokesman added that this inconsistency "does not inspire confidence that this negotiation process can somehow end productively."

