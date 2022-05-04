UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Agreements On Meeting Between Putin, Pope Francis

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) There are no meeting arrangements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that such initiatives should go through the diplomatic services.

Earlier this week, in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the pontiff expressed readiness to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin to help the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Such initiatives should go through the diplomatic services. There are no meeting arrangements made," Peskov told reporters.

