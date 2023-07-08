Open Menu

Kremlin Says No Certainty On Meeting Between Putin, Erdogan Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Kremlin Says No Certainty on Meeting Between Putin, Erdogan Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) There is no certainty on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There is no (certainty) yet. We will inform (about it)," Peskov told Sputnik.

The Russian presidential office will provide further information on the event once there is clarity, the spokesman added.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan said that Putin's visit to Turkey was going to take place "in the coming month." Later in the day, he specified that the talks could be held within the next two months.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan Event

Recent Stories

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

2 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

2 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

12 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

14 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

14 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

14 hours ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

14 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World