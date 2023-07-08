Kremlin Says No Certainty on Meeting Between Putin, Erdogan Yet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) There is no certainty on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There is no (certainty) yet. We will inform (about it)," Peskov told Sputnik.

The Russian presidential office will provide further information on the event once there is clarity, the spokesman added.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan said that Putin's visit to Turkey was going to take place "in the coming month." Later in the day, he specified that the talks could be held within the next two months.