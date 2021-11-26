Kremlin Says No Clarity on Date of Putin-Biden Meeting

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is being discussed, but there is no agreement on final dates yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"No, there is still no clarity. It is in the process of negotiations," Peskov said.