Kremlin Says No Clarity On Date Of Putin-Biden Meeting
Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:15 PM
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is being discussed, but there is no agreement on final dates yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is being discussed, but there is no agreement on final dates yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"No, there is still no clarity. It is in the process of negotiations," Peskov said.