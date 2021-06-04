Kremlin Says No Clarity on Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting, Crimea Not on Agenda

UrduPoint.com
There is no clarity on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Crimea will not be on the agenda anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) There is no clarity on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Crimea will not be on the agenda anyway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No. You are aware of all the offers of our president for Zelenskyy and of all Zelenskyy's answers. We have not yet received any exact business-like offers regarding the agenda of this potential meeting from the Ukrainian presidential office," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Ukrainian presidential administration said that Zelenskyy would like to discuss Crimea with Putin, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.

"This was a substantive offer, but it does not quite correlate to what our president said. Crimea as some problem for Ukraine cannot be discussed a priori," Peskov emphasized.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

