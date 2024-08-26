Kremlin Says 'no Clarity' On Strike That Killed Reuters Team Member
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Kremlin on Monday said there was "still no clarity" on a missile strike Saturday that killed a Reuters team member staying at a hotel in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine.
"There is still no clarity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's assertion that the attack was carried out "deliberately".
"I will say it again. The strikes are against military infrastructure targets or targets related to military infrastructure," Peskov said.
The strike at the Hotel Sapphire killed a safety advisor working for Reuters and injured two of its journalists, the global news agency said.
Reuters said it was "devastated" by the loss. A total of six of its team covering the conflict were staying at the hotel that was struck.
The city lies around 20 kilometres (13 miles) from the front line, with fears over the city rising as Russian forces continue their push into eastern Ukraine.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
Colombia flights back to normal after fuel stock worries17 minutes ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights27 minutes ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn launch pushed back after helium leak27 minutes ago
-
Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round6 hours ago
-
Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid6 hours ago
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza7 hours ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights7 hours ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning7 hours ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk7 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry7 hours ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse8 hours ago