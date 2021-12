Kremlin Says No Clear Agreements on New Putin-Biden Contacts Reached

There are so far no clear agreements on new contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) There are so far no clear agreements on new contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"An (online meeting before the year-end) may take place, or it may not take place. This is agreed upon quickly if necessary. There are no clear agreements yet," Peskov told reporters.