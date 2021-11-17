UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Clear Estimates When Putin-Biden Online Meeting Takes Place

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) There are no estimates on when an online meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, there is still no clear estimate on the timing of contacts between the two presidents. As soon as an agreement is reached, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.

