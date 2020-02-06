UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No Concrete Plans For Putin, Erdogan Talks Made Yet, But Possible

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:48 PM

Kremlin Says No Concrete Plans for Putin, Erdogan Talks Made Yet, But Possible

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no concrete arrangements for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been made, but did not rule out the possibility of one

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no concrete arrangements for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been made, but did not rule out the possibility of one.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Putin and Erdogan may hold talks on the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

"So far there are have been no concrete arrangement on this matter ... But we do not rule out such a meeting. Putin and Erdogan make decisions about such meetings that they consider necessary quite quickly," Peskov said.

