(@FahadShabbir)

There is no consistency in Ukraine's stance at the negotiations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Kiev often changes its position

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) There is no consistency in Ukraine's stance at the negotiations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Kiev often changes its position.

"I also want to recall President (Vladimir Putin's) statement that, unfortunately, the Ukrainian side does not demonstrate much consistency in terms of the agreed points (during talks).

The position changes frequently. Of course, the dynamics of progress in the negotiation process leaves much to be desired. But the military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.