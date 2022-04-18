UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Consistency In Ukraine's Stance At Negotiations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Kremlin Says No Consistency in Ukraine's Stance at Negotiations

There is no consistency in Ukraine's stance at the negotiations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Kiev often changes its position

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) There is no consistency in Ukraine's stance at the negotiations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Kiev often changes its position.

"I also want to recall President (Vladimir Putin's) statement that, unfortunately, the Ukrainian side does not demonstrate much consistency in terms of the agreed points (during talks).

The position changes frequently. Of course, the dynamics of progress in the negotiation process leaves much to be desired. But the military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

57 seconds ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements

DPO reviews security arrangements

58 seconds ago
 Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Minis ..

Sri Lankan President Appoints 17 New Cabinet Ministers - Reports

1 minute ago
 Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

10 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 73 emergencies

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.