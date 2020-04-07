UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No Contradiction Between Comments Of Russian Prime Minister, Chechen Leader

There is no inconsistency in the exchange of comments about the COVID-19 closure of regional borders in Russia between Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

On Monday, the Russian prime minister said that a number of regions had closed their borders to vehicles in responding to COVID-19. Mishustin said regional leaders should know the difference between the regional and Federal mandates and be adequate in the measures they take. Kadyrov took the comment as being addressed to himself and claimed that he had not ordered that borders be closed in Chechnya.

"It was chiefly about closing the borders in terms of obstructing the inflow of goods, medical and other supplies. In this case, the Chechen leader has assured that all these flows are in no way obstructed.

As for the rest, you know that regions have the authority to determine the severity of the isolation regime that was introduced throughout the country in general. But, of course, they have to coordinate with the federal government," Peskov said.

When asked if his comment should be interpreted as the Kremlin seeing no contradiction between Mishustin's and Kadyrov's statements, Peskov replied: "No, we do not see any contradiction." According to the spokesman, Mishustin meant the shutdown of regional borders by the Russian regions and Kayrov assured him that no such thing was in the works.

"For as long as there are no other signals, one can not speak of any contradiction here," Peskov said.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law empowering the federal government to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

