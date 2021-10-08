UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Date Set For Putin-Kishida Meeting, But Sides Confirm Interest

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:44 PM

No date has been set so far for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but the sides confirm being interested in such contacts, Kremlin spokesman said on Friday

The leaders held a phone conversation on Thursday.

"No, of course, they could not set a schedule of these contacts just yesterday, but their interest was confirmed at the highest level � this is the main thing," Peskov told reporters.

