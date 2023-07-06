Open Menu

Kremlin Says No Date Set For Putin-Lukashenko Meeting Yet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) There is no exact date for the meeting between presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Alexander (Lukashenko) said that there are plans to meet with the president of Russia.

Indeed, the two presidents communicate quite often and we do not report all of his phone conversations. If necessary, of course, the meeting will take place," Peskov told reporters, adding that there is no date set for such a meeting yet.

