Kremlin Says No Dates for Putin-Erdogan Meeting Determined Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) No exact dates have been established yet for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that he expects to meet with Putin in August to discuss, among other things, the situation with the transfer of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine.

"The dates have not yet been determined," Peskov said.