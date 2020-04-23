UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No Deadline For Making Decision On End Of Self-Isolation Regime In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Says No Deadline for Making Decision on End of Self-Isolation Regime in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) There is no deadline for making a decision on ending the self-isolation regime declared in Russia due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, there is no such date. There is just a specific period of time with a specific epidemiological situation," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there is any deadline for making this decision, 

