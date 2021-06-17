Kremlin Says No Deadlines Set for Implementing Putin-Biden Agreements

There are no deadlines for implementing the agreements that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached at the summit, it will take months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) There are no deadlines for implementing the agreements that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached at the summit, it will take months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Implementing the agreements that were stated during yesterday's negotiations will take some time.

Presidents talk conceptually and state their understanding as a whole. Then we proceed to the expert level for carrying out some difficult and meticulous work, which will certainly take months, especially since we are talking about the launch of strategic stability mechanisms. A huge number of departments from both sides will be involved in the negotiations, this will take time. There are no deadlines here and there cannot be," Peskov told reporters.