Kremlin Says No Decision Made On Launch Of Intact String Of Nord Stream Pipeline - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) No decision has been made so far regarding the launch of the intact string of theNord Stream gas pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Now only repair works can affect Nord Stream, that is it.

Or launching the only surviving string of the second pipeline, that is what can affect it ... it has not come to repair yet, no decisions have been made on this matter," Peskov told reporters.

Additionally, the official said that Russia knows nothing about the outcome of the investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, nor it knows about whether the West will insist on searching for the truth.

