MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A decision on organizing a state funeral for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has not been made yet, this issue will be discussed on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Now I can't say for sure, because today, of course, this issue will be dealt with, a decision will be made. So far, no decisions have been made. The day has begun, so here you need to have a little patience," Peskov told reporters.