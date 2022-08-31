UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Decision Made On Organizing Gorbachev's State Funeral

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A decision on organizing a state funeral for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has not been made yet, this issue will be discussed on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Now I can't say for sure, because today, of course, this issue will be dealt with, a decision will be made. So far, no decisions have been made. The day has begun, so here you need to have a little patience," Peskov told reporters.

