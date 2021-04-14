(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) So far no decision is made on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the US-sponsored Climate Summit on April 22-23 as Moscow just started to receive some information regarding the organization issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are just starting to receive information about the organizational and other aspects related to the organization and conduct of this virtual summit. There were no specifics earlier, unfortunately ... there was simply not enough information about how it would be [organized] ... who speaks, who chairs [the summit], what should be the result, whether there will be a final document or not, and so on and so forth. We are just starting to receive answers to all these questions, we are still studying them," Peskov said.