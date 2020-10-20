Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Russian Military Staff Layoffs

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that no decision had been made on laying off part of the Russian military staff or cutting their salaries in comments concerning relevant media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that no decision had been made on laying off part of the Russian military staff or cutting their salaries in comments concerning relevant media reports.

"No decisions have been made on this score.

An expert discussion may well be conducted, but there are no such issues at the stage of decision-making," Peskov told reporters when asked about reported army reforms.

Earlier in the day, the Izvestia newspaper reported that the Russian Finance Ministry had proposed a reduction of up to 100,000 servicemen to the country's one-million military personnel.