UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Decision Made Yet On Possibility Of Repairing Nord Sream Pipelines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Kremlin Says No Decision Made Yet on Possibility of Repairing Nord Sream Pipelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022)   A conclusion on the possibility of repairing the Nord Stream gas pipelines should be given by specialists, so far, there are no decisions on this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Gazprom was allowed to examine the site of the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pas pipelines. Putin said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline was an obvious terrorist attack.

"Experts must give a conclusion. So far, there are no decisions on this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Nord Vladimir Putin SITE Gas

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

6 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

10 minutes ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

25 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.