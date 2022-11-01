Kremlin Says No Decision Made Yet on Possibility of Repairing Nord Sream Pipelines

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) A conclusion on the possibility of repairing the Nord Stream gas pipelines should be given by specialists, so far, there are no decisions on this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Gazprom was allowed to examine the site of the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pas pipelines. Putin said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline was an obvious terrorist attack.

"Experts must give a conclusion. So far, there are no decisions on this," Peskov told reporters.