Kremlin Says No Decision on Taliban Recognition Made Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia did not yet make any decisions on recognizing the Taliban (banned in Russia) as it is important to understand if they fulfill their promises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The militant movement reportedly sent Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan invitations to attend an event dedicated to the announcement of the new Afghan government.

"You know that so far no decisions have been made on the recognition of the Taliban. In addition, you also know that indeed we are very carefully monitoring everything that is happening there, and most importantly, we are still trying to understand how the promises of the Taliban, their statements, will correlate with their future actions," Peskov told reporters.