MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) A decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Turkey to visit the Akkuyu nuclear power plant has not been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Putin could possibly visit Turkey on April 27 when it is planned to load nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP.

"No exact decisions have been made yet. The only thing that can be said is that, of course, one way or another, the Russian side will be adequately represented and will take part in the ceremony, which will take place at the end of April," Peskov said, adding that the Akkuyu NPP is "a very important project" for Moscow-Ankara relations.