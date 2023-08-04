Kremlin Says No Decision Yet on Who Will Represent Russia at G20 Summit in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Russia is yet to decide on who will represent the country at the G20 summit that is scheduled to take place in India in early September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, not yet," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether it has already been decided who will lead Russia's delegation at the summit.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had not thought yet about his participation in the G20 summit.