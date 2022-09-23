Kremlin Says No Decisions Made on Direct Flights From Russia to Northern Cyprus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Moscow has not made any decision on direct flights from Russia to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin a possible launch of direct flights from Russia to the self-proclaimed republic.

"So far, no decisions have been made in this regard," Peskov told reporters.