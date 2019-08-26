Kremlin Says No Decisions Made Yet on Amnesty in Honor of 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a decision on pardoning thousands of prisoners so far as the country prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union victory in World War II next year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

The chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Mikhail Fedotov, has told Sputnik that the council prepared two options for possible amnesty in relation to the 75th anniversary of the WWII Victory in 2020, one of which will be offered to Putin.

"No, the president has no formulated a position on this matter yet. No decisions have been made so far," Peskov said in response to a question on whether the idea of amnesty was discussed in the Kremlin.

In 2015, which marked the 70th anniversary of WWII Victory, amnesty was granted to approximately 60,000 prisoners and up to 200,000 probationers, including minors, pregnant women, pensioners, first offenders, war veterans, single parents who did not commit child abuse, patients within the final stages of cancer, first responders and those who took part in the Chernobyl disaster cleanup.