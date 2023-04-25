UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Decisions On Evacuation Of Russians From Conflict-Hit Sudan Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) No decisions on the evacuation of Russians from Sudan amid hostilities in the African country have been made yet, various possibilities are being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Our people on the ground are monitoring the situation very carefully, are in constant contact with Moscow, and have round-the-clock interactions and consultations on an ongoing basis.

A variety of possibilities are being considered. No decision has been made yet," Peskov told reporters.

Since mid-April, fighting has been on between the regular Sudanese army and the paramilitary in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, with health charities reporting bodies strewn across the streets and hospitals running out of medical supplies. A number of countries has since started evacuating their citizens from the African country and closing or relocating their diplomatic missions.

More Stories From World

