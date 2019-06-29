UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No Details Available On Planned Putin-Macron Summit

Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:57 PM

Kremlin Says No Details Available on Planned Putin-Macron Summit

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that no date was set yet for the leader's meeting with his French counterpart

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that no date was set yet for the leader's meeting with his French counterpart.

Emmanuel Macron said earlier he expected the next summit to take place in the coming weeks.

"No date yet. It [the meeting] can happen but not very soon. There are no details yet," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said that Putin and Macron had agreed to continue contacts on the highest level at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

