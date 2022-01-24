Moscow and Ankara have not discussed the potential meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the latter's visit to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Moscow and Ankara have not discussed the potential meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the latter's visit to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Erdogan said that Ankara wanted to organize a face-to-face meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents and facilitate dialogue between the two. In response, the Kremlin said no such meeting was in the works as Kiev is still failing to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements and is importing weapons en masse.

"No, there are no specifics here," Peskov said.