Kremlin Says No Direct Security Talks Underway With Macron, Scholz

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Russia is not involved in any direct talks on security issues with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but the topic is discussed during President Vladimir Putin's contacts with them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia is not involved in any direct talks on security issues with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but the topic is discussed during President Vladimir Putin's contacts with them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As such, negotiations on security guarantees with Macron, Scholz and so on, they are not underway. These negotiations were conducted with the Americans, with NATO and within the framework of the OSCE. Another thing is that this topic is constantly touched upon in bilateral contacts, president Putin gives the necessary explanations," Peskov told reporters.

