Kremlin Says No Discussion of Martial Law in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) There are no discussion about declaring martial law in Russia after the recent drone attack on Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has called for introducing the martial law after the drone attack on Tuesday.

"This is entirely the decision of the highest Federal authority, no decisions have been made on this issue, and there are no discussions on this matter," Peskov told reporters.