Kremlin Says No Exact Date for Next Conversation Between Putin, Biden Fixed

(@FahadShabbir)

There is no exact date for the next conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) There is no exact date for the next conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"(The talks) are possible but no agreements are reached," Pekov told reporters when asked whether the bilateral talks are possible until the end of the year.