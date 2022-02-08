There are no exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Turkey yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) There are no exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Turkey yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There are no exact dates yet, but they will be agreed through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.