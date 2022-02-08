UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Exact Dates For Putin's Trip To Turkey

There are no exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Turkey yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"There are no exact dates yet, but they will be agreed through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

