UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says No Exact Dates Set Yet For Restoring International Air Travel In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:43 PM

Kremlin Says No Exact Dates Set Yet for Restoring International Air Travel in Russia

No exact dates have been set yet for restoring international air travel, which was suspended in Russia as part of the coronavirus restrictions, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) No exact dates have been set yet for restoring international air travel, which was suspended in Russia as part of the coronavirus restrictions, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

RBK media outlet has reported recently, citing a source in a large airline, that the civil aviation agency would suggest June 15 as the date to partially resume air travel.

On Monday, a source familiar with the sector told Sputnik that the agency was working on ways to resume international air travel.

"In this case, the main agency is the government. And you know that Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin asked today to develop proposals on the potential date for resuming flights. The main driver here is the response center in the government, headed by the the government chair. But this topic is on the agenda, as you can see and hear. There are no exact dates yet," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Driver June Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

14 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

15 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

26 minutes ago

Kremlin Plans No Contact With Libya's GNA Leader S ..

12 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 08 June 2020

14 seconds ago

E&P companies plant 561,090 saplings under PM's Cl ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.