Kremlin Says No Exact Dates Set Yet for Restoring International Air Travel in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) No exact dates have been set yet for restoring international air travel, which was suspended in Russia as part of the coronavirus restrictions, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

RBK media outlet has reported recently, citing a source in a large airline, that the civil aviation agency would suggest June 15 as the date to partially resume air travel.

On Monday, a source familiar with the sector told Sputnik that the agency was working on ways to resume international air travel.

"In this case, the main agency is the government. And you know that Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin asked today to develop proposals on the potential date for resuming flights. The main driver here is the response center in the government, headed by the the government chair. But this topic is on the agenda, as you can see and hear. There are no exact dates yet," Peskov told reporters.