Kremlin Says No External Meddling Will Be Allowed in Protest-Hit Khabarovsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Nobody will allow for external meddling in the situation in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk that has seen a wave of protests in support of the arrested ex-governor charged with murders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Acting Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyarev said he has information that the protests in the region's capital are being fueled, including by foreign nationals. Degtyarev, a 39-year-old lawmaker, took office earlier in the week after Putin dismissed his arrested predecessor, Sergey Furgal.

"There is no need to report this to the Kremlin. Law enforcement officers are doing their job on the scene and doing it very correctly and properly," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the allegations of foreign nationals involved in instigating the protests had been reported to the Kremlin.

Commenting on a possibility of the tensions being artificially stoked, the official said: "nobody will allow for that."

"These ongoing protests are a breeding ground for various quasi- or pseudo-opposition figures .... and so on, who feed on this and who, certainly, have flocked there," Peskov said.

At the same time, he noted, it would be wrong to say that everything was organized from abroad, and nobody actually makes such claims. But the fact that the aforementioned "elements" have joined the protests is "unambiguous," according to the spokesman.

Furgal, a 50-year-old businessman-turned-politician from the opposition Liberal-Democratic Party, was detained on July 9 for an alleged role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is in pre-trial detention in Moscow and denies the charges. Rallies in support of Furgal have been held in the Khabarovsk Territory since July 11.