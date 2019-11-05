UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No Fixed Deadline for Considering Norwegian Berg's Petition for Pardon Exists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he did not know whether a pardon application from Norwegian national Frode Berg had been received, adding that there was no set time frame to consider the petition.

It was previously reported that Berg had applied for a pardon.

"I need to clarify, I do not know if it [the application for a pardon] was officially received," he said.

When asked about the time frame, Peskov replied that "there is no certain time frame, but it is a fixed procedure, and qualified authorities will make a recommendation, a decision.

However, there is no special deadline."

On April 16, the Moscow City Court convicted Berg for spying against Russia on behalf of the Norwegian Intelligence Service and sentenced him to a 14-year prison term in a maximum-security penitentiary. Berg was detained while gathering information on Russian nuclear submarines, which he had obtained from a source in the defense sector who was working for the special services.

