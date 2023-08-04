Kremlin Says No Hopes of Improving Russia-UK Relations After Change of Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Russia has no hopes that Moscow-London relations will improve with the appointment of the United Kingdom's new ambassador, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in August, the UK named Nigel Casey as its new ambassador to Russia, adding that he will take up his appointment in November.

"No, absolutely none," Peskov told reporters when asked if there is a chance of improvement of relations after this appointment.