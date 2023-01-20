UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Immediate Plans For Putin-Grossi Meeting

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Kremlin Says No Immediate Plans for Putin-Grossi Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"No, the president has no such contacts in his plans at the moment. Both our diplomats and (Russia's state nuclear corporation) Rosatom and the relevant agencies continue to interact with Grossi," Peskov said when asked if Putin had any plans to meet with Grossi.

Earlier in the day, Grossi said that he would continue intensive consultations with Russia and Ukraine in the coming days and weeks regarding the physical and nuclear protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). The IAEA said on Friday it would also be monitoring the situation at the Khmelnytskyi and other Ukrainian nuclear power plants, where agency experts have already been deployed.

In December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kiev seeks to create the appearance of the threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to deliberately shell the ZNPP. The IAEA has repeatedly stated the need for a safety zone around the nuclear facility.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine launched by Russia on February 24, the station and surrounding area went under the control of Russian forces and have since been shelled multiple times. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Bank Vladimir Putin Kiev February December

Recent Stories

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording ..

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording over 28,000 visitors

5 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

45 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

45 minutes ago
 PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

55 minutes ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.