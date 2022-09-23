Kremlin Says No Initiatives From Paris on Conversation Between Putin, Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) There have been no initiatives from Paris on a possible conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In an interview with CNN, Macron said that he had "no rational explanation" why Putin decided to launch the special military operation in Ukraine and suggested that Moscow is pursuing "a strategy of hegemony in the region."

"So far, there have been no initiatives to organize the conversation, most likely, the French president will probably first return home from New York, then, perhaps, the initiatives he spoke about will follow. There is no agreed conversation in the schedule," Peskov told reporters.