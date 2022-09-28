Kremlin Says No Meeting Scheduled Yet Between Putin, IAEA Head on Zaporizhzhia NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) No meeting has yet been scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, no meeting with Putin is scheduled," Peskov said, when asked the relevant question.

Earlier in September, Grossi announced his plans to visit Kiev soon and then perhaps to visit Moscow amid the emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.