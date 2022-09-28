UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Meeting Scheduled Yet Between Putin, IAEA Head On Zaporizhzhia NPP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Says No Meeting Scheduled Yet Between Putin, IAEA Head on Zaporizhzhia NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) No meeting has yet been scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, no meeting with Putin is scheduled," Peskov said, when asked the relevant question.

Earlier in September, Grossi announced his plans to visit Kiev soon and then perhaps to visit Moscow amid the emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin Kiev September

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

25 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

3 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

4 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.