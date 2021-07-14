UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No Need To Look For Compromise Form Of Registration Of Same-Sex Couples

Wed 14th July 2021

There is no need to search for a compromising form of registration for same-sex couples in Russia as the country is guided by its constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has called the refusal of Russian same-sex couples to marry unfair and recommended introducing a legal procedure allowing such unions to be registered.

"No, there is no need to look for any compromise registration form. And President [Vladimir Putin] so far did not react [to the ECHR's recommendation]. We have an absolutely unambiguous wording in the constitution and an absolutely unambiguous number of citizens of the Russian Federation who support such an unambiguous position," Peskov told reporters.

