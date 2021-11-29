Kremlin Says No Negotiations On Holding Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Underway
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:22 PM
There are currently no negotiations on holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
"No, they (negotiations) are not held right now," Peskov told reporters.