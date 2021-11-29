Kremlin Says No Negotiations on Holding Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Underway

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) There are currently no negotiations on holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, they (negotiations) are not held right now," Peskov told reporters.