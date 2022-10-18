UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No New Meeting Between Putin, Grossi Planned

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) There are no plans to hold another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Grossi told reporters earlier in the day that he would like to meet with Putin again as soon as possible.

"So far, there is no such meeting in the president's schedule, but, on the other hand, the previous meeting was very promptly coordinated, so there will be no problems with this if necessary," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

