MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no official contacts were planned with Moldova's outgoing president, Igor Dodon, during his visit to the Russian capital.

Earlier in the day, it became known that Dodon would hold a meeting with Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Kremlin administration, on Friday.

"No official contacts are planned.

On the other hand, he can arrive on a private visit, there are no restrictions," Peskov told reporters.

"There are no official plans yet," the spokesman added.

Dodon, who plans to leave for Moscow this evening, said he planned meetings with Russia's lower chamber lawmakers, leaders of some political parties, and Kozak. Dodon also noted he would like to discuss the potential extension of tax-free export of Moldovan goods with the Russian partners.