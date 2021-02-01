UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No One Hindered Journalists' Work At Recent Unauthorized Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:21 PM

Kremlin Says No One Hindered Journalists' Work at Recent Unauthorized Rallies

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no one hindered journalists' work at the authorized rallies that took place across the country on January 23 and January 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no one hindered journalists' work at the authorized rallies that took place across the country on January 23 and January 31.

"You should admit that the scale was certainly not so large.

Generalization is hardly proper, every exact case is important, and it is important to stress every time that these measures are introduced to ensure law and order at illegal rallies. Illegal is the key word. We can discuss separate cases ... In general, journalists were working absolutely normally, they were wearing special vests, no one disturbed them," Peskov said at a briefing.

