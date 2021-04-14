UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says No One Will Rush To Work Out Putin-Biden Meeting

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

No one will be rushing to work out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the crucial thing is that this US initiative correlates with real affairs

"No, no one will be in a hurry, it will be important that such an initiative and words about the need for dialogue correlate with real actions," Peskov told the Rossiya One broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman, when asked what will happen if the US adopts new sanctions against Russia, replied "then, to a lesser extent, words will be correlated with actions."

More Stories From World

