Kremlin Says No Plans for Any Special Address by Putin Over Presidential Residence Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) No special address by Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected in light of the drone attack on the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this.

"There are no plans for any special address (by Putin)," Peskov told reporters.