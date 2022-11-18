Kremlin Says No Plans for Russia-US Summit Now

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) There is currently no talk of holding a summit between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said new contacts with the United States at a higher level are possible after the meeting in Cairo on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"No, so far, there is no talk of a summit ... at the moment," Peskov told reporters.