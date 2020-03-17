Kremlin Says No Presidential Address to Nation Being Prepared

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refuted rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing an address to the nation.

"No address to the nation is being prepared," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin was planning to make such an address soon.