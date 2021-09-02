UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Progress Made Yet On Russians' Return From US Prisons

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:57 PM

Kremlin Says No Progress Made Yet on Russians' Return From US Prisons

No progress has been achieved so far on Russians' return from US prisons, many of them do not receive proper medical care and are facing pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, assuring that Russian diplomats will do everything possible to protect the prisoners

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) No progress has been achieved so far on Russians' return from US prisons, many of them do not receive proper medical care and are facing pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, assuring that Russian diplomats will do everything possible to protect the prisoners.

"This topic was really on the agenda in Geneva [at the Russian-US top-level summit], but we have not achieved any progress so far," Peskov told reporters.

"There is no progress, although our diplomats continue to protect the interests of citizens held in US prisons .

.. We believe many of them are held in prisons illegally. Many of them live in very harsh conditions in these prisons, many of them do not receive necessary medical care, they are subject to psychological pressure. We regret this a lot, and our diplomats will keep doing everything possible to secure their release and to protect their rights even in their current status of prisoners," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Geneva From

Recent Stories

Putin, Biden Not Planning Phone Negotiations for S ..

Putin, Biden Not Planning Phone Negotiations for September 11 - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says US Obsession With Sanctions Destructi ..

Kremlin Says US Obsession With Sanctions Destructive

2 minutes ago
 US Plans to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine ..

US Plans to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine May Be Dangerous - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Hoping Japan to Be Able to Participat ..

Kremlin Says Hoping Japan to Be Able to Participate in Future EEF Editions

2 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of ICC Men's T20 ..

Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

21 minutes ago
 New York declares state of emergency as heavy rain ..

New York declares state of emergency as heavy rains wreak havoc

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.