Kremlin Says No Progress Made Yet on Russians' Return From US Prisons

No progress has been achieved so far on Russians' return from US prisons, many of them do not receive proper medical care and are facing pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, assuring that Russian diplomats will do everything possible to protect the prisoners

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) No progress has been achieved so far on Russians' return from US prisons, many of them do not receive proper medical care and are facing pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, assuring that Russian diplomats will do everything possible to protect the prisoners.

"This topic was really on the agenda in Geneva [at the Russian-US top-level summit], but we have not achieved any progress so far," Peskov told reporters.

"There is no progress, although our diplomats continue to protect the interests of citizens held in US prisons .

.. We believe many of them are held in prisons illegally. Many of them live in very harsh conditions in these prisons, many of them do not receive necessary medical care, they are subject to psychological pressure. We regret this a lot, and our diplomats will keep doing everything possible to secure their release and to protect their rights even in their current status of prisoners," the Kremlin spokesman continued.